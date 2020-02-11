California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,827 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cinemark worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

