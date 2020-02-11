California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

