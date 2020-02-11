California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,224 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Legg Mason worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of LM stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

