California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,895 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

