Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of ELY opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

