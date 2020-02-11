Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 243,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.