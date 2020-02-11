Callisto Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,261.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $139,261.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.02313033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,384,123,685 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,496,676 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

