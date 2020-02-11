Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 112,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,768. The stock has a market cap of $321.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

