Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek reported sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

