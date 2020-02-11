Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cancer Genetics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of Cancer Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

CGIX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,700. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 139.59% and a negative net margin of 59.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.