Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 164,842 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

