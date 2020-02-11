Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.27% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

BIO stock opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $391.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

