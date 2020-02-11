Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,527,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

