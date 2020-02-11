Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 178,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

