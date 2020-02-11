Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of SCCO opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

