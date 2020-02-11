Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

EL stock opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

