Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.22% of Universal Display worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

OLED stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

