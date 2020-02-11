Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $21.95 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Trimble by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,493,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

