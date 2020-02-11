Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,198 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Baidu worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 483,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 12,947.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

