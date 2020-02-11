Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,873 shares of company stock worth $10,100,812. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

