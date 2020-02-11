Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $36.57 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

