Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $37.38 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.45% of BIO-TECHNE worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.85, for a total transaction of $435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

