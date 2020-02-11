Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $28.41 Million in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.