Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 3,129 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

