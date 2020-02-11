Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 47,921 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.27. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.31.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.