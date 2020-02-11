Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 51,364 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.29% of Xylem worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

