Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 84,813 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of American Water Works worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 77.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

