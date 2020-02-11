Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 342.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $27,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in JD.Com by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $152,911,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,879,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,451,000 after buying an additional 111,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,884,000 after buying an additional 340,183 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of JD opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.