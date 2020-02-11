Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55,128 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.