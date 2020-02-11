Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,769 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

ISRG opened at $584.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

