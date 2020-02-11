Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.38% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

