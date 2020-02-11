Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.