Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC remained flat at $$12.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPHC shares. TheStreet raised Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.