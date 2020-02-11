CanYaCoin (CAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $14.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.48 or 0.05779755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00052624 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00127498 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

