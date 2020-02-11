Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.