Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 31,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

