Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 22.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $70,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $44.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

