Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 66,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,561. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 168.67%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

