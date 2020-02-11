Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $382.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

