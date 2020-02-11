Capricoin Price Tops $0.0207 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a market cap of $41,219.00 and $42,076.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.