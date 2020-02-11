Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

