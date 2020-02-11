Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. 2,611,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,042. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.