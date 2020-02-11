Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Care.com stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Care.com alerts:

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Care.com by 3,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,007,680 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Care.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCM. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.