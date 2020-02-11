Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Career Education accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Career Education worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Career Education during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Career Education in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Career Education in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Career Education in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Career Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Career Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of CECO opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Career Education Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Career Education Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.