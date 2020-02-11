Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Caretrust REIT reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

