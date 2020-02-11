CargoX (CXO) One Day Volume Tops $11,560.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $11,560.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, CargoX has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.03603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00136639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.