CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,041,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,620,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,570 shares of company stock valued at $33,076,960 in the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,184.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 506,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,678. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.