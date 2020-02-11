Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.