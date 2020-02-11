Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

CVNA stock traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. Carvana has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $11,099,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

