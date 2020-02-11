Caspian Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $195,023.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

